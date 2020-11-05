Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $191,129,000 after purchasing an additional 559,367 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Facebook by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 147,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 279,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

