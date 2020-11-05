Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $287.38 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

