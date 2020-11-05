Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average is $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.