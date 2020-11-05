F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 257 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87.

F5 Networks stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.