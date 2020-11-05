F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.32. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

