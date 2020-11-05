EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.