EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.