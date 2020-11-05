Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,433 shares of company stock worth $782,251. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 336.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exponent by 192.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exponent by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.