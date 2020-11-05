Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Experian has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

