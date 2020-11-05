ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,300 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ExlService by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

