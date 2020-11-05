Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €21.59 ($25.40) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €22.47 and its 200-day moving average is €23.11.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

