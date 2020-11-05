Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK opened at €21.59 ($25.40) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.47 and its 200-day moving average is €23.11. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

