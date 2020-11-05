Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

