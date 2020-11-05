Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.29 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

