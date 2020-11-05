Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

