Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. 101,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 121,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

