Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. 101,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 121,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
