Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Margaret Mary Smyth Sells 8,000 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Mary Smyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35.

Etsy stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

