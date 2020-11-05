Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $652,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Etsy stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

