Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at $159,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66.

On Friday, October 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $119,302.12.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32.

ETSY opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Etsy by 1,049.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Etsy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

