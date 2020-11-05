Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.29.

NYSE ESS opened at $225.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

