Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 900 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $201.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after acquiring an additional 609,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

