Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.10. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 294 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 1,483.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.