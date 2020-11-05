Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQBK. DA Davidson downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

