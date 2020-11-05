Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBBK. ValuEngine cut shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.