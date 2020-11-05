Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

In related news, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega purchased 450,000 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,437,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

