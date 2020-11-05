Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,330,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.