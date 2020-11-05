Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

