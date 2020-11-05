Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE EQH opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

