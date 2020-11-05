Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.