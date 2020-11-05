EPR Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,655 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the typical volume of 429 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of EPR opened at $23.80 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EPR Properties by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 65,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

