EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.63-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694 million.

NYSE EPAM opened at $328.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $356.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

