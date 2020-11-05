EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.04.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.