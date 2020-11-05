EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 467.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 275,634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 174.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 462,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

