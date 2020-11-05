EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 467.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 334,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 275,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 174.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

EOG Resources stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.