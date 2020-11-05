Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

