Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 5,932 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00.

ENPH stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

