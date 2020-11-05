EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 80.0% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 827,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 367,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 491,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 438.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.