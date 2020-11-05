Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 605,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 355,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

