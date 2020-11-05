Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

