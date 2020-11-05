EncryptoTel [WAVES] Market Cap Reaches $293,691.46 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded flat against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $293,691.46 and approximately $53.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00183295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.01040456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000503 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

