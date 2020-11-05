Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

