Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) versus Galiano Gold (OTCMKTS:GAU) Financial Contrast

Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) and Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emerge Energy Services and Galiano Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Galiano Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Galiano Gold has a consensus target price of $3.04, suggesting a potential upside of 128.38%. Given Galiano Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galiano Gold is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Galiano Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Galiano Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A Galiano Gold $161.92 million 1.83 -$167.93 million $0.01 133.00

Emerge Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Galiano Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Emerge Energy Services and Galiano Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Galiano Gold N/A 23.84% 23.41%

Summary

Galiano Gold beats Emerge Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc. and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc. in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

