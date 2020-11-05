EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EME. ValuEngine downgraded EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

