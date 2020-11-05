EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE EME opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

