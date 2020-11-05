electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on electroCore in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 131.02% and a negative net margin of 1,120.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in electroCore by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

