Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 330.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,223,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $127.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

