El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 573,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 80,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

About El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It holds a 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

