Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

ECL opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

