Ebrahim Busheri Acquires 23,100 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ebrahim Busheri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Ebrahim Busheri bought 5,610 shares of Manning & Napier stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,822.90.

NYSE MN opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.99. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth $116,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

