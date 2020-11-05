Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.
Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.