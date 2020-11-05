Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.